Belarus recalls history of death camp "Trostenets," a symbol of the tragedy that cannot be forgotten

The tragic history of the concentration camp "Trostenets" will remain in the memory of each of us. It is remembered today in Belarus. The mourning meeting for the victims of Trostenets, the Nazi death camp in the occupied Belarus was held on September 3. Trostenets was the largest concentration camp in the territory of the USSR. According to newly discovered archival data of the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus, more than half a million people of different nationalities were tortured here during the Great Patriotic War.



