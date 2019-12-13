PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus holds 2nd place in bird watching

59 countries participated in the international action "Live spring". More than 11 000 observations were posted on the project's website, and 1700 of them made by Belarusians. Residents of our country more often watched storks, followed by village swallows, black swifts, and cuckoos. The coast swallow, bee-eater and golden plover received less attention from Belarusians.

