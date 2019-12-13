3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus holds 2nd place in bird watching
59 countries participated in the international action "Live spring". More than 11 000 observations were posted on the project's website, and 1700 of them made by Belarusians. Residents of our country more often watched storks, followed by village swallows, black swifts, and cuckoos. The coast swallow, bee-eater and golden plover received less attention from Belarusians.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All