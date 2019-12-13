Belarus introduces moratorium on raising prices at domestic market

Belarus has introduced a moratorium on raising prices (tariffs) on the domestic market, BelTA informs in the government press service.



The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko after a meeting with the head of state. Thus starting from October 6, 2022 legal entities of all forms of ownership and individual entrepreneurs, who produce (import) and (or) sell goods on the internal market or provide services in Belarus, will not be allowed to raise prices of all goods, both food and non-food, and services.



Also, it is not allowed to increase prices (tariffs) as a result of the cancellation of actions, discounts and sales.



The decisions to raise prices will be taken by the bodies of state administration, state organizations subordinate to the government, regional executive committees and Minsk City Executive Committee and only in case of economic expediency.



The establishment of prices (tariffs) for goods (services), which are not produced (not imported, not sold, not rendered) in Belarus until October 6, 2022, shall also be agreed with the bodies of state administration, state organizations subordinate to the government, regional executive committees and Minsk City Executive Committee.



MART, other republican bodies of state administration, state organizations subordinate to the government, regional executive committees and Minsk City Executive Committee are entrusted with the control of market saturation with goods (services), as well as with the authority to suspend the operation of facilities, special permits (licenses) in case of violation of the requirements of the government resolution.



