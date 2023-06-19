3.65 BYN
Chemical castration of pedophiles to be introduced in Belarus
A law on chemical castration for pedophiles will soon be introduced in Belarus. Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office initiated such a law. On June 19, it became known that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko approved it. The Ministry of Health, relying on international experience, has developed a treatment.
Anzhelika Kurchak, head of the department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus:
The Ministry of Health has developed and approved clinical protocols for the treatment of pedophiliacs, including the use of chemical castration. Measures have been directed at the development of sexological assistance. This will contribute to the prevention of such crimes, their detection and timely assistance to persons with sexual deviation.
Also, the head of state supported the initiatives of the Prosecutor General's Office to address issues of increasing parental responsibility and administrative responsibility for propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships, sex reassignment, pedophilia and child pornography. There are also proposals to introduce a mandatory course on sex education for children and youth in the educational process. And what is also important, from now on there will be control over previously convicted persons, including the use of electronic bracelets