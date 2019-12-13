Belarus reinforceы its border

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the state border: bridges, crossings, railroad tracks have been taken under protection and positions for firing small arms and military equipment have been equipped. According to the Ministry of Defense, the measures are aimed at preventing possible sabotage and provocations. Territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Border Committee are also involved in the process. The main objective of the measures is to ensure the safety of the population, prevent violations of the state border, and exclude channels for supplying weapons and ammunition.