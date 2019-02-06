3.39 RUB
Final exams in schools can be combined with centralized testing in Belarus
The Ministry of Education plans to remove the burden fr om eleventh graders. Today, this was announced by head of the department Igor Karpenko. In addition, universities will increase enrollment for IT-specialties. Also today the creation of so-called independent laboratories in Belarus was announced, wh ere university students will demonstrate their skills not only in theory, but also in practice.
The minister said that schoolchildren from the first to the eighth grade are already studying on the basis of the new curriculum. It will be corrected and will enter into full work within two years.
