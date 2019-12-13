Pensions in Belarus to rise by 5% on December 1

The pensions in Belarus will be increased by 5% on December 1. This decision was announced by the head of state on November 10 during the report to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on improving the work of the Social Security Fund and measures to strengthen support for pensioners and children with disabilities.



Labor and Social Protection Minister Irina Kostevich was the main speaker. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Maxim Yermolovich, Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov, Chairmen of Minsk City Executive Committee and Minsk Regional Executive Committee Vladimir Kukharev and Alexander Turchin also submitted their reports.



Alexander Lukashenko noted that pensions had already been increased twice this year.



"I understand that a retired person does not buy some branded things. He lives modestly and mostly buys food and simple clothes. That is why the decision was made to regulate prices and work out a pricing system. So that our people feel that the state sees these problems and tries to resolve them. In December or January we will get together and see how effectively the government and governors work to keep down the prices."



As for the payment of pensions, Alexander Lukashenko positively assessed the practice of making payments on holidays, like November 7, in advance. "Well done. It's a small thing, but it makes people happy when they see that we pay out the money 2-3 days earlier. That's a good thing. We need to act that way," he said.



Minister of Labor and Social Security confirmed that now the budget of the Social Security Fund is implemented with a surplus, there are resources available. Therefore it was proposed to recalculate the labor pensions. The head of state supported this proposal. "Thank you for supporting our proposal to raise pensions by 5%," said Irina Kostevich.



According to her, the pension of an average pensioner will increase by Br125, if to compare December last year with December this year.



This year, there have been two recalculations of pensions: on March 1 - by 7%, and on August 1 - by 10%.



