PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

89 131 patients with confirmed COVID-19 recover in Belarus

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 89 131 patients with COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Belarus. 103 295 people were registered with a positive test. In total, 2 600 742 tests were conducted. Unfortunately, 998 patients died.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All