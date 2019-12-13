PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
16660 patients with COVID-19 recover and discharged from hospitals in Belarus

According to the Ministry of Health, 16660 patients, who had COVID-19, have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Belarus. 39858 people with a positive test for coronavirus were registered. 499249 tests were carried out.

219 patients with a number of chronic diseases with coronavirus infection died over the entire period of the spread of infection in Belarus.

