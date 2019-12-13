EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
26 643 patients with confirmed COVID-19 recover and discharged from hospitals in Belarus

26 643 patients who were previously diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. 51 816 people with a positive test for COVID-19 were registered. 678 570 tests were conducted. 293 patients with a number of chronic diseases with detected coronavirus infection died during the entire period of the infection spread.

