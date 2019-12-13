PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

46,054 patients in Belarus cured from COVID-19

The coronavirus data for today was published by the Ministry of Health. In Belarus, 46,054 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. 62,118 people had a positive coronavirus test. In total, more than 1,780,000 tests have been conducted. During the entire period of the spread of infection in the country, 392 patients with a number of chronic diseases and detected COVID-19 died.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All