48 738 patients with previously diagnosed COVID-19 recover in Belarus
The Ministry of Health of Belarus published the data. 48 738 patients who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. 62 698 people with a positive result have been registered. 128 349 tests were conducted. 405 patients with a number of chronic diseases with detected coronavirus infection died, during the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.
