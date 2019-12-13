PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

57 370 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 recover in Belarus by July 15

57 370 patients with COVID-19 have recovered. 65 782 people with a positive test for coronavirus were registered. 1 172 880 tests were conducted. 491 patients with a number of chronic diseases with identified COVID-19 died during the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All