PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

60 492 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 recover in Belarus

The Ministry of Health published the latest data. 60 492 patients with COVID-19 have recovered. 67 251 people with a positive test for coronavirus were registered. 1 257 399 tests were conducted. 538 patients with a number of chronic diseases with identified COVID-19 died during the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All