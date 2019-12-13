3.43 RUB
60 492 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 recover in Belarus
The Ministry of Health published the latest data. 60 492 patients with COVID-19 have recovered. 67 251 people with a positive test for coronavirus were registered. 1 257 399 tests were conducted. 538 patients with a number of chronic diseases with identified COVID-19 died during the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.
