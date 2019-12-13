EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
61 765 people with positive test for coronavirus registered in Belarus

61 765 patients with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus, according to the Ministry of Health. 67 665 people with a positive test for coronavirus were registered. 1 288 586 tests were conducted. 533 patients with a number of chronic diseases with identified COVID-19 died during the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.

