PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

77 423 patients with COVID-19 recover and discharged from hospitals in Belarus

The Ministry of Health published the data of today: 77 423 patients with COVID have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. 83 998 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 2 087 430 tests were carried out. 901 patients with a number of chronic diseases with identified coronavirus infection died.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All