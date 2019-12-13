PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

96,462 patients with COVID-19 recovered and discharged from hospitals in Belarus

As of today, 96,462 patients with COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Belarus. There are 115 448 registered people with positive coronavirus test. A total of two million 903 32 tests have been conducted. 10 53 patients with a number of chronic diseases and detected coronavirus infection died.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All