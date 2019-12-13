EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
73 386 patients with COVID-19 recover in Belarus

According to the Ministry of Health, 73 386 patients with COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. 76 104 people with a positive test for coronavirus were registered. Over 1 744 000 tests have been carried out. 791 patients with a number of chronic diseases with identified COVID-19 died over the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.

