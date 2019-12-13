3.38 RUB
3.47 USD
3.64 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsHealthRegionsIncidentsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus plans to build 16 waste-sorting plants in 3 years
In the future, the percentage of solid municipal waste should reach 90% by 2035. Belarus is gradually moving in this direction. What has already been done was discussed at the Presidium of the Council of Ministers. The process of garbage collection is not sufficiently established yet and recycling is not loaded enough. By 2025, it is planned to build 16 sorting plants at the expense of operators of the secondary material resources, local budgets, as well as loans and investment.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Shpakovsky: Saakashvili's policy in 2008 became trigger for outbreak of war
Export of tourist services expected to reach $270 mln by the end of the year
Destroyed neighborhoods and kindergartens - what Ukrainian militants left behind in Donbass
Eismont on aggression against Belarus: Few countries are under such pressure from the West
In the world
All
Russia is ready to sign peace agreements with any legitimate authorities in Ukraine
Estonia bans its residents to take part in events in Belarus and Russia
Putin on "Oreshnik": No one has the ability to shoot it down, but an experiment can be held
Yemen's Houthis attack Tel Aviv with hypersonic ballistic missiles
Regions
All
Incidents
All
Security Service of Ukraine confirms involvement in organizing murder of General Kirillov
16-year-old teenager from Belarus beaten to unconsciousness in Bialystok downtown
Russian Defense Ministry: 42 UAVs destroyed over Russian territory in three hours
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran