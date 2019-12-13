Belarus plans to build 16 waste-sorting plants in 3 years

In the future, the percentage of solid municipal waste should reach 90% by 2035. Belarus is gradually moving in this direction. What has already been done was discussed at the Presidium of the Council of Ministers. The process of garbage collection is not sufficiently established yet and recycling is not loaded enough. By 2025, it is planned to build 16 sorting plants at the expense of operators of the secondary material resources, local budgets, as well as loans and investment.