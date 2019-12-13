2.5 million sqm of housing built in Belarus over 6 months

Almost two and a half million square meters of housing was built in Belarus in the first half of the year. This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Architecture and Construction Igor Kostyukov. The rate of construction of housing with state support for the low-income and multi-child families has also increased. The emphasis is also placed on the construction of rental apartments and houses with electricity. As for the exports of construction goods and services, it was 637 million dollars in six months in spite of the pandemic and sanctions. The goal for the industry for the five-year period is to build at least 4 million square meters annually.