Drug courier from Russia detained in Belarus: 3 kg of mephedrone seized

The capital's drug control authorities stopped a major drug channel from Russia. A criminal case has been initiated and six people have been detained. According to the Ministry of the Interior, a 24-year-old Russian citizen brought three kilos of mephedrone to Belarus and was caught while hiding the psychotropic substance in his rented apartment. During the search, the operatives seized half a kilogram of the drug and packaging material.

A drug courier brought six half-kilogram bags of drugs to Belarus. Guided by the administrator of the virtual drugstore, he placed five of these bags in caches in Minsk and Vitebsk regions. Subsequently, the police found five more people working for the same "store," and detained them red-handed.

On October 5, it became known that two citizens of Bobruisk became defendants in a criminal case on illicit drugs circulation. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the detainees (a woman and her accomplice) were working for one of the Internet marketplaces as pawnbrokers. In a rented apartment they were packing the psychotropic substance into small doses and left it in caches in the Mogilev Region. It is reported that 160 grams of psychotropic was withdrawn from illegal turnover. The drug dealers have been detained. A criminal case has been initiated.