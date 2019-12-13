SBU saboteurs detained in Belarus - details of counter-terrorist operation

On the night of February 14-15, a group of people entered the territory of Belarus from the Ukrainian side in Lelchitsy District. The penetration occurred simultaneously from different places. Moreover, in a difficult landscape of the border section - in a wooded area with water, where in some places the depth reaches 3 meters. As a result of operational measures to suppress illegal border crossing, some of the infiltrators were detained. A search showed that they had explosive devices and other means of destruction. The State Security Committee promptly reported the information to the Head of State. It was decided to conduct an anti-terrorist operation. The neighborhood was blocked by joint efforts of law enforcement agencies. A Chekist operation was carried out, during which the participants of the sabotage-intelligence group, consisting of citizens of Ukraine, Belarus and their accomplices, were detained.

