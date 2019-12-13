PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
27 cases of coronavirus recorded in Belarus

The Ministry of Health announced 6 new cases of coronavirus in the country today. There are 24 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals. The condition of patients is stable. One has a moderate course of the disease, the rest has a mild or asymptomatic disease. 3 people recovered completely and were discharged from the hospital. All medical facilities operate in a mode of increased incidence of respiratory infections.

WHO spokesman in Belarus Batyr Berdyklychev noted: "Not all countries have a sanitary and epidemiological control service, as it is in Belarus. This service copes with the situation. 7 outbreaks and only 27 patients mean that there is no uncontrolled situation. Entry control and identification of contacts of the first and second levels are quite enough."

