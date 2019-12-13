PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

First coronavirus case registered in Belarus

The first coronavirus case was registered in Belarus. Tests conducted at the Russian Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology showed that one of the Iranian students had a covid-19. The information to the Agency was confirmed by the press-secretary of the Ministry of Health Yulia Borodun.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All