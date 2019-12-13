3.42 RUB
First coronavirus case registered in Belarus
The first coronavirus case was registered in Belarus. Tests conducted at the Russian Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology showed that one of the Iranian students had a covid-19. The information to the Agency was confirmed by the press-secretary of the Ministry of Health Yulia Borodun.
