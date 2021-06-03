Sputnik Light vaccine registered in Belarus

The Sputnik Light vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection has been registered in Belarus. The safety, efficacy and quality indicators of the drug were assessed by experts from the Center for Expertise and Testing in Healthcare, leading infectious disease specialists of the Republic and employees of Republican Spcientific and Practical Centers. The Sputnik Light vaccine is a single-dose vaccine that allows you to form a sufficient immune response on the 28th day after vaccination. As part of the first phases of clinical trials, it was shown that people who have antibodies after suffering COVID-19, including those in an asymptomatic form, have a significant increase in antibody titers on the tenth day after being vaccinated with the Sputnik Light vaccine. The use of this vaccine will significantly expand the scope of vaccination, including for people who have already had COVID-19.