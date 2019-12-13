EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
11289 people with positive test on COVID-19 registered in Belarus

1740 patients recovered form coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals on April 27. 11289 people were registered with a positive test on COVID-19, which is 7.5% of the tests conducted. 153 845 tests were conducted for the entire period of the spread of the infection in the country. 75 patients with a number of chronic diseases died from coronavirus.

