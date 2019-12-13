PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
20168 cases with diagnosis of COVID-19 registered in Belarus

5067 patients recovered in Belarus from Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reports in the official telegram channel. A total of 20168 cases of confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus were registered. This is about 9 percent of the total number of tests performed. Over the entire period of the epidemic, 116 patients with chronic diseases and confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 died.

