3,728 people with coronavirus infection registered in Belarus

In Belarus, 76,198 tests for coronavirus infection have already been conducted. There are 24 laboratories involved in the research. In total,3,728 people with COVID-19 are registered in our country. 68 patients need a ventilator support. 36 patients, who died from a number of chronic diseases, had coronavirus infection.

