38,956 people with COVID-19 positive test registered in Belarus

In Belarus, 15,923 patients with diagnosis of COVID-19 confirmed successfully recovered. 38,956 people with positive coronavirus test were registered. A total of 485,534 tests were conducted. During the whole period of the infection spread in our country 214 patients with a number of chronic diseases and revealed coronavirus infection died.

