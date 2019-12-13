38,956 people with COVID-19 positive test registered in Belarus

3.42 RUB
In Belarus, 15,923 patients with diagnosis of COVID-19 confirmed successfully recovered. 38,956 people with positive coronavirus test were registered. A total of 485,534 tests were conducted. During the whole period of the infection spread in our country 214 patients with a number of chronic diseases and revealed coronavirus infection died.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
