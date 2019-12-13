Clinical trials of domestic vaccine against COVID-19 completed in Belarus

Clinical trials of the domestic vaccine against COVID-19 have been completed in Belarus. It is planned to provide the population with the drug by September next year. About 2 million doses will be created. First of all, people from the risk group and doctors will be vaccinated. The project was implemented by the Ministry of Health in accordance with the order of the President and was developed for two and a half years.

Alexander Tarasenko, Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Belarus:

“The third phase on clinical trials was successful. And our vaccine is no less effective than those used in the Republic of Belarus and abroad. This has been proved scientifically and experimentally. Gomel State Medical University has been recruiting volunteers, and this work has actually been carried out since the fall of this year.”