3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Early vote at election to House of Representatives over in Belarus
By this minute, it is known that in 5 days the voter turnout was 35.77%. Tomorrow is the main voting day. Having fulfilled their civic duty, voters will have an opportunity to participate in festive events. On the election day, more than a thousand trade and catering facilities will be open.
The transparency of voting at polling stations is monitored by 28 thousand national observers and more than a thousand international observers. The Chairman of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich met with the mission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly today.
Tomorrow, the polling stations will open at exactly 8 a.m. Special mobile ballot boxes are provided for voting at home.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All