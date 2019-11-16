Early vote at election to House of Representatives over in Belarus

By this minute, it is known that in 5 days the voter turnout was 35.77%. Tomorrow is the main voting day. Having fulfilled their civic duty, voters will have an opportunity to participate in festive events. On the election day, more than a thousand trade and catering facilities will be open.

The transparency of voting at polling stations is monitored by 28 thousand national observers and more than a thousand international observers. The Chairman of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich met with the mission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly today.