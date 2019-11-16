EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Early vote at election to House of Representatives over in Belarus

By this minute, it is known that in 5 days the voter turnout was 35.77%. Tomorrow is the main voting day. Having fulfilled their civic duty, voters will have an opportunity to participate in festive events. On the election day, more than a thousand trade and catering facilities will be open.

The transparency of voting at polling stations is monitored by 28 thousand national observers and more than a thousand international observers. The Chairman of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich met with the mission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly today.

Tomorrow, the polling stations will open at exactly 8 a.m. Special mobile ballot boxes are provided for voting at home.

