Public discussion ends on amendments to law on blood donation

In Belarus, a public discussion of the amendments to the law on blood donation has ended. Transformations turned out to be so vast that it was decided to create a new law. Its core is changing the philosophy of donors. Donations are to be voluntary yet not entirely free. At the moment, work is under way to develop various compensation mechanisms for volunteers.

Right in the Internet studio of Belteleradiocompany, the representatives of the Ministry of Health and deputies agreed to introduce a system for informing donors when their blood components will be used to save other people’s lives. For more details see the website tvr.by.

