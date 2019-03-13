3.42 RUB
Conference Big Data and High-Level Analysis opens in Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics
The conference Big Data and High-Level Analysis has opened today at the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics. Today, big data are widely used in business, banking and education, and their analysis is one of the priority topics in IT. Particular attention is paid to information security and data reliability.
Specialists from 32 countries take part in the conference, including the United Kingdom, Lebanon, Syria, the United States and Japan.
