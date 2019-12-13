Elective "Fundamentals of Spiritual and Moral Culture and Patriotism" introduced in Belarusian schools

The elective "Fundamentals of Spiritual and Moral Culture and Patriotism" gives grounds to deal with religious issues and helps to morally enrich a person. This opinion was expressed by Archpriest Fedor Povny. The department will soon demonstrate its results in building the spiritual core of the younger generation. The circulation of 6 000 educational packages has been sold to schools in the country. The package includes a textbook, guidelines, a workbook and a dictionary in two languages.