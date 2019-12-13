284 people, including 28 minors, granted Belarusian citizenship

284 people, including 28 minors, have been granted Belarusian citizenship. The corresponding decree № 80 was signed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on March 5, BelTA informs.

In addition to the applications of natives of Ukraine, the applications for citizenship of foreign citizens and stateless persons from 22 countries, including Armenia, Vietnam, Georgia, Egypt, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Moldova, Palestine, Russia, Syria, Uzbekistan, Estonia, were satisfied.

At the same time, the head of state decided to reject applications for citizenship of a number of foreign citizens, who have repeatedly violated the laws of Belarus, as well as have not worked in our country for a long time.