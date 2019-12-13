3.42 RUB
Delegation of Lithuanian citizens received at Belarusian Foreign Ministry
Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has received a delegation of citizens of Lithuania, who arrived in Minsk to strengthen ties and overcome mutual prejudices. Vladimir Makei noted that different things have happened before in the relationship between the countries, but in any case, strengthening peace and understanding between the neighboring peoples is a sacred mission. That is why the visit of ordinary Lithuanians in Belarus is so important.
Lithuanians want to talk to Belarus as a neighbor
The delegates represent different spheres of life in Lithuanian society: political and creative activists, heads of charitable organizations and representatives of blogger community. By the way, the meeting had a wide resonance among Lithuanian users of social networks.
The Lithuanian brothers, judging by the news coming from there, are indeed having a hard time. The rapid growth of energy tariffs in Europe raises utility bills to record levels. And taxpayers' money is used to build a barbed wire fence on the border with Belarus. Vilnius is pursuing a ruthless policy on foreign refugees and is building up its military capacity at our borders to please the United States. And harsh Covid restrictions and vaccine dictatorship have brought Lithuanian society to the brink of division.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
