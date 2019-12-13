Delegation of Lithuanian citizens received at Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has received a delegation of citizens of Lithuania, who arrived in Minsk to strengthen ties and overcome mutual prejudices. Vladimir Makei noted that different things have happened before in the relationship between the countries, but in any case, strengthening peace and understanding between the neighboring peoples is a sacred mission. That is why the visit of ordinary Lithuanians in Belarus is so important.

Lithuanians want to talk to Belarus as a neighbor

The delegates represent different spheres of life in Lithuanian society: political and creative activists, heads of charitable organizations and representatives of blogger community. By the way, the meeting had a wide resonance among Lithuanian users of social networks.