1st ever meeting of Club of Chief Editors takes place in Belarusian state residence Viskuli
This new professional community consists of media leaders and media experts from Belarus and Russia. The key topic of the meeting is the Union State and its role in the media. Today, there are more and more challenges in the information field, including those for journalists. The profession itself is under heavy fire of fake news.
Following the meeting, members of the club, including chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont, agreed that the meetings would be a good and useful tradition. The Belarusian Union of Journalists and its colleagues from Russia are ready to take over the organization. The club is not closed, every time it will invite new speakers and media experts.
