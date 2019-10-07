Minsk Dialogue Forum «European Security: Stepping Back from the Brink» starts in Belarusian capital

Minsk is once again will be an analytical center of big geopolitics. Minsk Dialogue Forum «European Security: Stepping Back from the Brink» starts today. Hundreds of participants from dozens of countries will discuss ways to jointly counteract new challenges and threats. The format of the international discussion proved to be convenient for experts and senior officials. The geography of the participants is expanding to include representatives from the EU, Russia, the United States, China and the countries of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Discussion of important issues of international policy for the European continent will take place at two sites of the city.



The first Minsk Dialogue Forum in May 2018 brought together more than 500 participants from 59 countries, including the OSCE Secretary General and senior representatives of NATO, the CSTO, the Council of Europe and the Council of the Baltic Sea States.