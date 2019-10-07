3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk Dialogue Forum «European Security: Stepping Back from the Brink» starts in Belarusian capital
Minsk is once again will be an analytical center of big geopolitics. Minsk Dialogue Forum «European Security: Stepping Back from the Brink» starts today. Hundreds of participants from dozens of countries will discuss ways to jointly counteract new challenges and threats. The format of the international discussion proved to be convenient for experts and senior officials. The geography of the participants is expanding to include representatives from the EU, Russia, the United States, China and the countries of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Discussion of important issues of international policy for the European continent will take place at two sites of the city.
The first Minsk Dialogue Forum in May 2018 brought together more than 500 participants from 59 countries, including the OSCE Secretary General and senior representatives of NATO, the CSTO, the Council of Europe and the Council of the Baltic Sea States.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All