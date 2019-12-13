Largest Polyphylla beetle found in Belovezhskaya Pushcha

The largest European Polyphylla beetle, was found in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, reports sb.by. Everyone is familiar with the May beetle, which is scientifically called Polyphylla beetle. However, very few people have met its nearest relative, which is much more beautiful and larger. This season, an employee of the scientific department of the nature protection agency encountered an unusual beetle similar to the May beetle, but larger and with a marble pattern on the elytra. This is the largest European beetle, the Polyphylla beetle.



Specialists have noted that this beetle mostly occurs in North Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Apparently, it has recently experienced a general decrease in its population, which is why it is protected in some countries, e.g., in some regions of Russia. Its northern border is southern Sweden, its eastern border is the Caucasus and eastern Iran. In Belovezhskaya Pushcha these beetles have been noted only on the Polish territory, they have been caught in the Grodno and Brest Regions. But in the national park itself the insect has been seen for the first time, as it is relatively scarce and rarely comes into the hands of scientists here.



