Belteleradiocompany holds awards for participants of video contest "Legal Life-Hack. My Happy Childhood is My Right"

Today the Belarusian TV and Radio Company held an awards ceremony of the video contest "Legal Life-Hack. My Happy Childhood is My Right". There were 293 applications for the contest. 17 videos won in four categories and three age categories. Children presented creative ideas in the form of tips on how to exercise their rights and obligations within the law and acquire legal literacy. The jury consisted of representatives from the media, legal community and education.



The children were given gifts that would help in creating video materials and had a tour about the country's leading media holding.



