Belteleradiocompany receives mobile television station Efrosinya
Especially for the II European Games, Belteleradiocompany carries out an upgrade of technical capabilities.
Today the first mobile TV station Efrosinya, a more functional and modern assistant to our Alexandrina, has arrived at the media holding. It was manually assembled in Germany according to individual sketches. In total, the largest broadcaster of Belarus purchased 4 mobile TV stations. Each platform has a technical filling of 20 tons from leading global manufacturers. Experimental technology has been tested in the hardware - an intelligent control system.
In the near future the second set of stations is expected. The mobile television stations are on the border now and will arrive at the parking of Belteleradiocompany within a week.
