Demonstration of domestic unmanned aerial vehicles held in Bereza

The demonstration of the capabilities of domestic unmanned aerial vehicles, where the stated specifications are tested, is taking place in Bereza. Several Belarusian companies representing both intelligence-gathering and combat drones are taking part in the event. Based on the results of the flight task, the military department specialists will decide on the practicability of the drones.

It should be noted that, for example, the Unmanned Aircraft Complex "Quadro-1400" and "Loitering Pipe", the latest developments of the state military-industrial system, have been successfully tested. The equipment is recommended to be adopted by the Belarusian Army. In addition, the "Quadro-1400" was practically tested during the joint Belarusian-Russian strategic exercise "West-2021".

