Flowers laid at monument to Vasily Ignatenko in Berezino
In Berezino, flowers were laid to the monument to Vasily Ignatenko. The 25-year-old commander of the fire department № 6 was among the first to arrive at the emergency. The rescuers of Berezino Emergency Department, as well as the leadership of the region, the district and the family of Vasily Ignatenko, came to honor the memory of the heroic colleague.
Streets in many cities of Belarus are named in honor of Vasily Ignatenko.
