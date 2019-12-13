300 kg of honey produced in Berezinsky District

Beekeepers of Minsk Region began collecting the first honey. For example, 300 kilograms have already been harvested in Berezinsky District. Due to the long spring and rather low temperatures, May nectar this year, according to experts, will be scarce. Beekeepers are counting on a second honey collection.



While the hives are in forest plots, bees are brought here from the apiary, where insects spend most of the time during the year. A few dozen of kilograms of honey is produced here per day.



Now the bees collect forest nectar from raspberries, blackberries and buckthorn. Other honey plants, such as white clover, will bloom a little later.



