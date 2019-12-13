3.43 RUB
Competition "Sporovo Hayfields 2021" held in Berezovsky District
The country is actively harvesting hay. There were even hay-mowing competitions in agro town Sporovo. The participants of the ecological festival overcame the 100-meter distance at speed right in the swamp. Speed, quality, height of the cut grass and the width of the scythe were taken into account. On average, it takes 15 minutes for a 100-meter run. In total, 20 teams from all over the country came to the competition. One of them is female.
The team of Vygonoshchanskoye reserve won the competition. In addition to haymaking, football in the swamp was organized at the festival.
