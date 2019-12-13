BSMU record for 5 years: 81 red diplomas

First Deputy Minister of Health Elena Krotkova told about it today that this year medical universities are going to increase the number of state-financed places in order to provide full staffing of medical institutions with specialists. She took part in the presentation of diplomas to the best graduates of the Belarusian State Medical University. This year the university has 81 red diplomas, a record number for the last 5 years. The students not only plunged into the profession during their studies and practical training - many of them worked as volunteers, physician assistants and nurses during Covid. In other words, they performed their professional duty from the student's bench. This year, nearly 1,900 graduates will take their first jobs as interns in state health care institutions. When distributing the graduates, the highest demand for doctors in the capital was taken into account.