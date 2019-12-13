3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Cabinet of Indian culture opened in Belarusian State University
The Cabinet of Indian culture was opened today at the Belarusian State University. One can study the language, hold video conferences, thematic lectures and meetings at the department of social and cultural communications. Indian movies will also be available there. The room is equipped with all necessary appliances. There is also Indian literature both in the original language and in translation. Fabrics, figurines, and artifacts from 5 regions of India decorate the room.
