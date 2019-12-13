PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BSU tells about projects that will introduce the beauty of the Belarusian language to citizens of other countries

A dialogue platform was held today at the Belarusian State University. Among other things, projects to introduce the peculiarities and beauty of the Belarusian language to residents of countries around the world, including China, were presented there (more details in the video).

