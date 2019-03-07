Business incubator of High-Tech Park holds seminar IT StartUP Through Women’s Eyes

Seminar IT StartUP Through Women’s Eyes has been held in the business incubator of the High-Tech Park. Speakers shared their experience and professional secrets on such issues as choosing a suitable form of business, attracting investment, protecting copyright and trademark.



Everyone could listen to mentors and get assistance in the conduct of a startup. By the way, this form of learning is gaining popularity. Now there are almost 30 business incubators in Belarus, which are involved in supporting new projects.