Belarus plans to create more than 16 facilities for waste sorting and recycling within five years

The collection and recycling of solid municipal waste is an issue that is becoming increasingly important. It is quite understandable: in the modern world, there is so much waste generated that in the future the planet may turn into a big dump. Only according to last year's data, on the average, 430 kg of waste per person was produced on the planet.

Now the waste management system is constantly being improved. Over the past five years the system of separate collection has been expanded and modernized.

Environmental approach

Green is paper, yellow is plastic and blue is glass. Such instructions for separate waste collection are seemingly simple. However, the garbage is often thrown away regardless of the color of the container.

New technology

The developers propose using a special ultrasonic sensor to track what is really in the tank. It is mounted on the wall or lid of the bin. The condition of the tank can be checked without entering it.

Modern household waste is a variety of plastics, man-made materials from which packaging, clothing, batteries and electronics are made. Many types of wastes can now be recycled. This will help reduce the amount of landfill.

Trostenetsky landfill is located not far from Minsk and covers 25 hectares. Now it is the only location, where all garbage, which cannot be recycled, is taken. Its monthly amount is about 50 thousand tons. Specialists note that over the past six years, this amount has decreased by a quarter, as more of it goes for recycling.

Brest, Gomel, Grodno, Mogilev, Minsk, Vitebsk and Novopolotsk - today the country has seven trash processing plants and over 90 sorting lines. At the same time, there are more than 1,600 collection points for recyclable materials. They accept anything from paper to used engine oil.